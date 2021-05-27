Memorial Day Weekend shaping up to be a soggy one

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We’ve really been spoiled the past few days across a large portion of Alaska, but that is set to change, as a rather pronounced Arctic trough digs to the south. This will open the door for parts of the state to return to winter conditions, soggy weather, cooler temperatures and breezy winds. Today marks the transition period between the two systems, as we’re still expected to be fairly dry and pleasant today. While we will be cooler due to the increased cloud coverage, temperatures should still manage to climb into the upper 50s and lower 60s. One other noticeable change will be our winds, as the Turnagain Arm winds ramp up into the afternoon hours. At times the winds will gusts upwards of 35 mph, if not some localized heavier gusts. As the winds subside into the evening, the real change in the weather arrives.

Rain is expected to move in overnight into Friday morning for Southcentral, becoming widespread and heavy at times. This rain will linger through much of the weekend, becoming enhanced from a system lifting in from the south. While the heaviest rain will stay along the coast, areas inland near Anchorage and surrounding areas will easily see up to half an inch to an inch of rain. This will be very beneficial to a region that has been on the dry side for much of this spring.

Friday and Saturday look to be the wettest days, with the activity becoming more scattered and primarily focused on coastal regions by Sunday. While that will be the case, clouds will still remain across a large portion of Southcentral. You’ll want to make sure you prepare for the rain and cold, as temperatures are expected to fall nearly 20 degrees into the weekend. It’s entirely possible that we see afternoon high struggle to break 50 by Friday and Saturday.

As we close out May and welcome in June, temperatures look to return back into the upper 50s and lower 60s, with mostly cloudy skies. While no system stands out, we do keep at least scattered showery activity in the forecast heading into the first week of June.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

