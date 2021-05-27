1 hospitalized, several detained in Muldoon shooting

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police said one person was injured by an array of bullets that struck homes along Valley Street in Muldoon. Several people have been detained for questioning, however, no charges have been filed yet.

The Thursday morning Nixle alert did not disclose the extent of the person’s injury, but noted they were transported to a local hospital.

Police are still uncertain how many shooters were involved nor the motive of the shooting, according to the alert. It added that police believe this is an “isolated event.”

Alaska’s News Source photojournalist Mike Nederbrock, who was at the scene Thursday morning, said he saw numerous bullet holes on the outer walls of homes within the area.

He also said police did not close any major roads for the investigation. However, police had blocked off a section of the street from E 11th Court to E 12th Court due to a “large police presence,” according to the alert.

Anchorage police continue their investigation of the shooting that is located north of Chanshtnu-Muldoon Park and less than a mile away from Muldoon Elementary School.

This is a developing story. Check in for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Editor’s note: This story was updated with information gathered at the scene of the crime by Alaska’s News Source photojournalist Mike Nederbrock and from an updated Nixle alert.