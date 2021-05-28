ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 45 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday, two of which were among nonresidents.

The state reported no additional deaths related to COVID-19. With a total 362 deaths of Alaska residents that have been tied to the virus, the state still has one of the lower COVID-19 death rates in the country.

Of the 45 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, 43 of them were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 9

Ketchikan: 8

Fairbanks: 5

Wasilla: 3

Chugiak: 2

Eagle River: 2

Kenai: 2

Sitka: 2

Bethel: 1

Delta Junction: 1

Homer: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 1

Metlakatla: 1

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 1

Tok: 1

Unalaska: 1

The state also reported two new nonresident cases of COVID-19 on Thursday — one in Fairbanks and one in Wasilla.

As of Thursday, there were 19 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to DHSS data, as well as one person being hospitalized for a suspected case. Three of those patients are on a ventilator. Since the pandemic began, more than 1,550 Alaska residents have been hospitalized for COVID-19

The state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard shows that as of Thursday, 46% of Alaskans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, while 52% have gotten at least one dose of a vaccine.

Vaccination rates vary widely in different parts of the state. In the City and Borough of Juneau, for example, 66% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 48% in Anchorage, 39% in the Fairbanks North Star Borough and 31% in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The statewide alert level when it comes to transmission of the virus is intermediate. Alaska currently has an average daily case rate over the past 14 days of 7.26 cases per 100,000, according to DHSS. The Municipality of Anchorage is also in the intermediate alert level, but is poised to go back down into the low alert level.

A community is in the low alert level if its case rate is 4.8 or below, and Anchorage’s current average case rate is 4.94 cases per 100,000.

The state has conducted more than 2.25 million COVID-19 tests since the pandemic started, and currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 1.06%.

