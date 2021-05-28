Across Alaska: The pandemic-fueled decline and rebirth of tourism in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Across Alaska, the COVID-19 pandemic has drastically changed day to day life for many communities. Fairbanks is no exception to that, with many local businesses relying on tourists that were no longer willing or able to travel.

What can we expect moving forward, as Interior Alaska’s tourism industry begins to recover?

The popular tourist destination of Fairbanks felt the impact heavily as travel to Alaska was greatly reduced during the height of the pandemic.

“I think hands down the industry that was affected most by COVID last year in the interior is tourism. A large part of our operating capital is bed tax money,” said Fairbanks Mayor Jim Matherly. “When people come and stay in a hotel we collect taxes on that. With much less tourism it really affected our income. So it would be tourism. They have the building back they have to do.”

Many long-standing local businesses faced hard times in 2020. Alaska Salmon Bake, a staple tourist destination of Fairbanks since 1979, had its status quo shaken up for the first time as it adapted to this unusual past year.

“We have been doing things the same way for about 40 years, right up through 2019. We used to be all you can eat. Then when COVID hit, buffets, shared utensils... they weren’t an option anymore,” said Beth Richards, the destination’s general operations manager. “So last year we completely changed our business model. We had to change the way we served, we had to change the way we staffed, we had to change the way we cooked... everything was different, that was a whole learning curve.”

But Fairbanks business leaders remain hopeful about what the future holds as many pandemic restrictions are lifted and people are once again traveling for fun.

“I think Fairbanks is economically doing fairly well but it’s gonna take a long time, probably several years to recover to the pre-pandemic economy that we had. The tourism industry is starting to gear up,” said Jim Dodson, president of the Fairbanks Economic Development Corporation. “Alaska, Fairbanks particularly, actually has more aircraft landing from cities outside of Alaska than it’s ever had before. So you know people are wanting to come to Alaska, people are wanting to get out and travel.”

Matherly said he thinks Fairbanks will see many more tourists this season compared to last year, adding “by 2022 hopefully we’ll be back to normal.”

