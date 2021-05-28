Advertisement

Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

By Dave Leval
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 10:28 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rabbi Yosef Greenberg does not mince words when it comes to vandals who desecrated the Alaska Jewish Museum on Thursday by placing stickers of a swastika on the building.

“Really this is the act of a coward coming here in the middle of the night, and hiding, and putting a sticker,” Greenberg said.

He pointed to the spots where he said someone placed three swastika stickers on the outside of the building early Tuesday morning. Security cameras captured an image of what appeared to be a man doing just that.

“He was kind of average height, slim, his face was covered. Cameras would not catch him,” said Greenberg, who is president of the museum’s board of directors.

Anchorage Police said they found a similar sticker posted at Mad Myrna’s. Management of the establishment declined to discuss what happened.

The Alaska Jewish Museum is tied to the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska. Vandals have targeted the center in the past, as well. It received one of the bomb threats made around the country in February 2017.

“The Jewish People have an experience of 4,000 years of persecution, we are very good at that. This will not deter us, this will not bring us down,” Greenberg said. “Whenever you see something like that which is intolerance, the response is increase tolerance, to increase goodness and kindness in the world.”

Greenberg does hope the police find the person responsible.

Meanwhile, the FBI said in a released statement regarding the stickers that it is aware of the incident and is in regular contact with APD.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” wrote Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin.

APD asks people to call 3-1-1 if they have any information about this investigation, including video. People are also asked not to remove, or touch a swastika sticker if they find one.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Pilot Point Fire burning about 2 miles north of the village of Pilot Point...
Crews make progress on 2 remote wildfires
A member of the Haines track and field team throws the discus during the 2021 ASAA state track...
Glacier Bears track and field team brings hope to Haines after a difficult year
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, wildfire danger remains high across Alaska
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
New rink at Bayshore Elementary School is about to open to the public
Volunteers save the Bayshore Ice Rink