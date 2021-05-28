Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rabbi Yosef Greenberg does not mince words when it comes to vandals who desecrated the Alaska Jewish Museum on Thursday by placing stickers of a swastika on the building.

“Really this is the act of a coward coming here in the middle of the night, and hiding, and putting a sticker,” Greenberg said.

He pointed to the spots where he said someone placed three swastika stickers on the outside of the building early Tuesday morning. Security cameras captured an image of what appeared to be a man doing just that.

“He was kind of average height, slim, his face was covered. Cameras would not catch him,” said Greenberg, who is president of the museum’s board of directors.

Anchorage Police said they found a similar sticker posted at Mad Myrna’s. Management of the establishment declined to discuss what happened.

The Alaska Jewish Museum is tied to the Lubavitch Jewish Center of Alaska. Vandals have targeted the center in the past, as well. It received one of the bomb threats made around the country in February 2017.

“The Jewish People have an experience of 4,000 years of persecution, we are very good at that. This will not deter us, this will not bring us down,” Greenberg said. “Whenever you see something like that which is intolerance, the response is increase tolerance, to increase goodness and kindness in the world.”

Greenberg does hope the police find the person responsible.

Meanwhile, the FBI said in a released statement regarding the stickers that it is aware of the incident and is in regular contact with APD.

“If, in the course of the local investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal civil rights violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate,” wrote Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin.

APD asks people to call 3-1-1 if they have any information about this investigation, including video. People are also asked not to remove, or touch a swastika sticker if they find one.

