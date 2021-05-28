Advertisement

ASD releases community survey results on how to spend COVID-19 funds

The Anchorage School District releases survey results on how to spend $112 million in COVID-19 funds.(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 6:53 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage School District has released online survey results that asked parents and community members how they think the district should spend more than $112 million in federal American Rescue Plan dollars.

Out of the approximately 3,000 people who responded, the district says three ranked priorities emerged on top:

  • Addressing learning loss by increasing existing programs
  • Facility repairs and air quality improvements
  • Focusing on underserved students

The survey had also asked what respondents thought the school district did well during the pandemic, as well as what did not work out so well. Superintendent Deena Bishop said those answers were all over the map, and often contradictory.

On the plus side, 24% of respondents cited COVID-19 mitigation/safety and sanitation as the best thing the district did, followed by the district’s online learning programs. On the other side, 36% of respondents also said online learning, particularly the programs Calvert and Zoom, did not work well this year. That was followed by not enough support and training for teachers.

Bishop said one survey result that surprised her was that the number of people who said they’d been “highly impacted” economically by the pandemic was only 14%. In the survey results, close to 46% said they’d been “somewhat impacted”, and about 40% said they were “not at all impacted”.

The information will be used as the district develops a plan to spend the federal dollars that are due to arrive in state sometime after July 1. The survey for people to comment will be open for another week.

