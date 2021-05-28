Back to back storms bring rain to Southcentral starting Friday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After a much drier than normal start to the month of May in Anchorage, rain returns to the area starting Friday, with some of the heaviest rain of the season.

Back-to-back storms will bring wet weather first to the Mat-Su, Copper River Basin, and Anchorage Friday. Rainfall totals in these areas will be between about a third of an inch near Anchorage to more than half an inch in the Mat-Su. Even heavier rain is likely for the Copper River Basin and Prince William Sound but the Kenai Peninsula will see lighter showers.

Temperatures will also drop as this storm moves in, to the low to mid-50s Friday. The rain from this storm will taper off by early Saturday, but that’s when a second storm will move in from the south.

The second storm of the weekend will bring the heaviest rain to the coastal areas of Southcentral Saturday. Seward and locations along Prince William Sound will likely see 1 to 2 inches of rain Saturday and Sunday, while further north, only showers are likely for Anchorage and the Mat-Su Saturday, but drier weather is likely Sunday and Monday.

Temperatures will slowly climb for Anchorage and the Mat-Su starting Sunday, with highs back near 60°, which is where we’ll stay through the middle of next week.

Have a great start to your Friday!

-Melissa Frey

