Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A beluga whale washed up on the mudflats of Turnagain Arm south of Anchorage earlier this week has provided valuable information for scientists who study the species.

The whale was found washed up near Potter Marsh and was called in to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration stranding hotline, according to Dr. Kathy Burek-Huntington with Alaska Veterinary Pathology Services. She performed the necropsy on the whale on Tuesday along with technician Natalie Rouse and a number of volunteers.

The Cook Inlet beluga whale population is considered endangered.

This one, which Burek-Huntington categorized as a subadult of about 7-8 years, died of a ruptured intestine that led to peritonitis. The male beluga had adhesions in its abdomen that Burek said in an email were related to parasites that “formed extensive tissue reactions.”

“This resulted in a large, thin adhesion, or rope-like tissue that I believe entrapped the intestine and basically caused the intestine to be cut open,” she wrote.

A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 has provided researchers with valuable information. Samples were collected through Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program permit 18786. (Photo courtesy Kathy Burek-Huntington)

This particular parasite that helped lead to the whale’s death is one that scientists frequently see in Cook Inlet belugas, Burek-Huntington wrote, and not in other populations.

“Usually parasites are something a wild animal can live with, and this parasite is usually thought to be an incidental finding,” she said. “However, if something changes in the relationship of the host (the beluga) and the parasites, perhaps causing the parasites overgrow, we can see problems that result in a mortality.”

This male beluga whale also had a severe lungworm infection, according to Burek-Huntington.

She noted that, thanks to the quick report to the NOAA stranding line and speedy communication from Barbara Mahoney, a NOAA biologist in the Anchorage Regional Office, the necropsy was able to take place while the whale’s remains were still fresh. This helped Burek-Huntington and her team determine an accurate cause of death, as well as collect several useful samples for further study and research projects.

“As the animal gets more rotten, the probability of figuring out (cause of death) goes down and there are fewer useful samples we can collect,” Burek-Huntington wrote.

She and her team collected samples to help determine what the whale was eating, how old he was, his genetics and what the whale’s reproductive status was.

“We also collected samples to detect certain pathogens to see if they are related to his problems or just present in the animal,” she wrote.

The team was able to take these samples under a National Marine Fisheries Service permit, Marine Mammal Health and Stranding Response Program permit 18786. Burek-Huntington has a grant through the John H. Prescott Marine Mammal Rescue Assistance Grant Program, through NOAA, which she runs through her position as an adjunct professor at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Correction: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Natalie Rouse’s name.

