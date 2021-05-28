Advertisement

Corps: Appeal review for Alaska mine could take over a year

Pebble Mine Partnership Change
Pebble Mine Partnership Change
By Associated Press
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:09 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it could take more than a year to weigh an appeal by a developer seeking to build a copper and gold mine in a region that supports the world’s largest sockeye salmon fishery.

The corps’ Pacific Ocean Division in Hawaii is handling the appeal by the Pebble Limited Partnership, which was denied approval of a key permit for the project in southwest Alaska’s Bristol Bay region by the corps’ Alaska District.

A November decision signed by the Alaska District commander determined the proposed Pebble mine was “contrary to the public interest.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Pilot Point Fire burning about 2 miles north of the village of Pilot Point...
Crews make progress on 2 remote wildfires
A member of the Haines track and field team throws the discus during the 2021 ASAA state track...
Glacier Bears track and field team brings hope to Haines after a difficult year
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, wildfire danger remains high across Alaska
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
New rink at Bayshore Elementary School is about to open to the public
Volunteers save the Bayshore Ice Rink