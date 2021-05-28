Advertisement

Crew shoots Bigfoot documentary in Okla. as state legislator offers reward for live capture

By KOKH Staff
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:48 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - A film crew is working to make a bigfoot documentary in Oklahoma. Most of the shooting taking place in Honobia, where the Bigfoot myth is so huge, they have their own festival.

The documentarians stopped by the capitol, where they’re getting support from a state representative James Humphrey, who authored a Bigfoot hunting season bill.

“I had a festival in Honobia, Oklahoma, that I knew that if we put a little light on it that we could grow that festival,” he said. “And so, I did a shell bill just so people would come out and go ‘hey.’ Get a lot of attention.

“I knew it would fuzz up a lot of people, and I thought it would just bring a lot of people, be a good tourism promotion.”

While Oklahoma seems like an unusual place for Bigfoot to be, he does have some history in the Sooner state.

“Stories reports, native reports, we have newspaper clippings and articles dating back all throughout not just Oklahoma history, but American history for that matter,” documentarian Mickey Hogatt said.

Humphrey didn’t say whether he believes in Bigfoot. Instead he said, “I’m the guy that’s very open-minded.”

Nonetheless, he’s committed to the bill, even offering a reward for the capture of a live Bigfoot.

“We raised the bounty today,” he said. “Three million dollars for a live captured, unharmed.”

The documentary on Oklahoma’s Bigfoot history is scheduled to air in January.

The Honobia Bigfoot Festival will take place the weekend of Oct. 1.

Copyright 2021 KOKH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists try to break through a police...
Rioters blame their actions on 2020 election misinformation
Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom
Water from the parking lot had built up against the basement door before pushing it in and...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge