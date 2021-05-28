Advertisement

National Park Service increases park bus capacity, including at Denali

Photo by KTUU Staff
Photo by KTUU Staff (KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 27, 2021 at 5:10 PM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Thursday that it will do away with strict physical distancing standards on park transportation systems, effective immediately.

This means that there will be more passengers allowed on transit and tour buses in Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials wrote in a Thursday press release.

The release states that even though buses can return to full capacity operation as soon as possible, they will still require masks be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while on the bus, except while actively eating or drinking.

“I’m grateful so many people moved quickly in this dynamic situation to meet the demand of a public eager for the unique experiences Denali and surrounding businesses have to offer,” said Don Striker, superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve, in the release.

The park added that as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, federal guidance will evolve.

The news of the increased bus capacity comes as the summer bus service is in full swing with most buses not going farther than Eielson Visitor Center (Mile 66). Then in the beginning of June, the buses will start to go further into the park.

Those who want to ride the park bus are encouraged to reserve a seat at reservedenali.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

Latest News

Smoke rises from the Pilot Point Fire burning about 2 miles north of the village of Pilot Point...
Crews make progress on 2 remote wildfires
A member of the Haines track and field team throws the discus during the 2021 ASAA state track...
Glacier Bears track and field team brings hope to Haines after a difficult year
In this June 17, 2015 photo from the Alaska Army National Guard, trees erupt in flames in the...
As Memorial Day weekend approaches, wildfire danger remains high across Alaska
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
New rink at Bayshore Elementary School is about to open to the public
Volunteers save the Bayshore Ice Rink