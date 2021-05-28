National Park Service increases park bus capacity, including at Denali

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service announced Thursday that it will do away with strict physical distancing standards on park transportation systems, effective immediately.

This means that there will be more passengers allowed on transit and tour buses in Denali National Park and Preserve, park officials wrote in a Thursday press release.

The release states that even though buses can return to full capacity operation as soon as possible, they will still require masks be worn over the mouth and nose at all times while on the bus, except while actively eating or drinking.

“I’m grateful so many people moved quickly in this dynamic situation to meet the demand of a public eager for the unique experiences Denali and surrounding businesses have to offer,” said Don Striker, superintendent of Denali National Park and Preserve, in the release.

The park added that as more people get vaccinated for COVID-19, federal guidance will evolve.

The news of the increased bus capacity comes as the summer bus service is in full swing with most buses not going farther than Eielson Visitor Center (Mile 66). Then in the beginning of June, the buses will start to go further into the park.

Those who want to ride the park bus are encouraged to reserve a seat at reservedenali.com.

