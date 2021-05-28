Soldotna for Summer Concert Series offers music, sun and COVID-19 vaccinations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than a year, a crowd gathered at the Soldotna Creek Park Wednesday night for the city’s summer concert series. It was the first such event since the pandemic started.

Those at the event enjoyed plenty of food and music.

“Realistically it’s been too long to do something like this,” Chris Van Slyke, who brought his two children, said. “It’s been really nice.”

The concert is one of 13 planned by the Chamber throughout the summer. During the inaugural event of the series, organizers hosted a free mobile vaccine clinic for those who wanted to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

“Headed out of town this summer,” Van Slyke said after he received the only dose required of the Johnson & Johnson Vaccine. “Just a really convenient opportunity really.”

“This is about getting Alaska back up and running,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shanon Davis said as to why they offer the vaccine. “This is about getting our businesses full steam ahead.”

Wednesday’s numbers from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services found 40% of those at least 12 years old or older in the Kenai Peninsula are fully vaccinated. 43% have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“It’s awesome to see people vaccinated,” Alaska’s Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Anne Zink, who attended the concert, said. “It’s so great to have the sun out, people out gathering, being able to get together again. And getting vaccinated so we can put this pandemic behind us.”

Soldotna’s Summer Concert Series will take place every Wednesday through the end of August.

