Advertisement

Southwest bans woman accused of assaulting flight attendant

By Associated Press
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:42 AM AKDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines has banned a woman accused of punching a flight attendant in the face last weekend in an incident that highlighted a recent increase in unruly passengers.

An airline executive disclosed the ban Thursday in a message to employees.

The incident happened shortly after a plane from Sacramento, California, landed in San Diego on Sunday morning. San Diego Harbor Police arrested Vyvianna Quinonez, 28, and charged her with felony battery.

The airline said the passenger ignored instructions from the flight attendant before assaulting her. A brief video posted by another person on the flight shows a woman punching the flight attendant and a male passenger interceding to stop the attack.

Police said Thursday that Quinonez is 5-foot-5 and 175 pounds and the flight attendant suffered “serious injuries.” The president of her union said she lost two teeth.

Sonya Lacore, Southwest’s vice president of in-flight operations, told flight attendants that the airline has a process for permanently banning passengers and “the passenger involved in the most recent incident has been advised that she may no longer fly on Southwest Airlines.”

The Dallas-based airline has not revealed the name of the flight attendant, who was treated at a San Diego hospital and released. Lacore said she has contact her, “and we will continue to provide her the support she needs.”

The president of the union, Lyn Montgomery, cited the incident this week in asking the airline to respond more forcefully when passengers are disruptive and to lobby for more federal air marshals on flights.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists try to break through a police...
Rioters blame their actions on 2020 election misinformation
Within seconds, the water had filled the space and started seeping into the higher part of the...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom
Water from the parking lot had built up against the basement door before pushing it in and...
WATCH: Rainwater busts through day care door, floods playroom
A man looks at a memorial at City Hall in San Jose, Calif., Thursday, May 27, 2021, in honor of...
California mass killer had arsenal of guns, ammo at his home
A family in Oregon says their daughter is in ICU after trying a TikTok challenge.
GRAPHIC: Teen in ICU after trying TikTok fire challenge