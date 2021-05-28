Widespread rain and cooler temperatures through the weekend!

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The well-advertised cool and wet weather has made a return to Southcentral. Following the warmest stretch of weather that Southcentral has seen all year long, we are going to end the month back in the cooler. Temperatures for many locations will struggle to climb out of the lower 50s, with portions of the Prince William Sound likely staying in the 40s all weekend long.

The trough responsible for this wet and cooler weather pattern is also poised to bring parts of the Alaska Range, Denali National Parks and surrounding uplands some late spring snow. The highest will be along the Richardson Highway, where storm totals will likely bring half a foot of snow. Higher elevations of the mountains could see up to a foot of snow. It’s even possible that portions of the Chugach could see some snow mixed in with rain, as the colder air spills in from the north.

Already, we’ve seen locations across Southcentral top out with a quarter to half an inch of rain, with some locations seeing little if any sprinkles. This trend of periods of rain will stay with us into the weekend, becoming more widespread overnight Friday into Saturday. Anchorage and surrounding areas could see half an inch to an inch of rain through the weekend, with the eastern Prince William Sound likely topping out at 4-plus inches of rain. While it does come during a holiday weekend, the rain will certainly be beneficial to a rather dry region.

The heaviest rain tapers off by Saturday night, with scattered showers becoming more confined to the coastal regions Sunday into next week. While inland regions will be drier for Memorial Day, clouds and the cooler weather look to stick around. Through much of next week, we see cloudy skies and highs in the upper 50s to near 60. This will help end May being about as average as can be, with the start of June feeling more like the middle to late May.

Have a safe and wonderful holiday!

