41 new COVID-19 cases reported Friday

Coronavirus.
Coronavirus.(none)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 9:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, and no additional deaths related to the virus.

The state no longer reported new cases over the weekend. New COVID-19 cases from Saturday and Sunday will be reported on Monday.

On Friday, the alert level for the Municipality of Anchorage dropped to low. The city’s average daily case rate over the past 14 days is 4.55 cases per 100,000. A community is in the low alert level when it comes to COVID-19 when the case rate is 4.8 or lower.

Of the 41 new cases reported Friday, 40 were identified among Alaska residents of the following communities:

  • Anchorage: 10
  • Juneau: 4
  • Wasilla: 4
  • Fairbanks: 3
  • Tok: 3
  • Willow: 3
  • Ketchikan: 2
  • Utqiagvik: 2
  • Bethel Census Area: 1
  • Chevak: 1
  • Eagle River: 1
  • Kenai: 1
  • Kodiak: 1
  • Kusilvak Census Area: 1
  • Metlakatla: 1
  • Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1
  • Unalaska: 1

The state also identified on new nonresident case in an unknown part of Alaska on Friday.

As of Thursday, 17 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to state data. Three of those patients are on ventilators. Since the pandemic began, 1,560 Alaska residents have been hospitalized with the virus.

Also as of Thursday, 46% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 46% are fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard. Vaccine rates vary depending on the region of the state.

In the Municipality of Skagway, 74% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 48% of Alaskans age 12 and older in Anchorage who are fully vaccinated and the 31% who are fully vaccinated in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

The state has reported a total of 362 Alaska resident deaths that have been related to COVID-19, which still gives the state one of the lower death rates in the country.

Alaska has conducted more than 2.26 million COVID-19 tests since the start of the pandemic. For the first time since June 2020, the state’s seven-day average positivity rate is less than 1%.

