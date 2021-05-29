Advertisement

Alaska official backs key approval for proposed gold mine

gavel graphic
gavel graphic(Source: Raycom Media (custom credit) | Source: Raycom Media)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A state official has rejected an administrative law judge’s findings that the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation lacked “reasonable assurance” that a proposed gold mine in western Alaska would meet state water quality standards.

The decision by the department’s commissioner provides a key approval for Donlin Gold LLC. The mine developer commended the commissioner’s decision, while critics decried it. Critics of the proposed mine have raised concerns about possible impacts to water and salmon habitat.

The commissioner’s decision may be challenged in court.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record for the second day in a row.
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system

Latest News

Service boys’ soccer shutouts Dimond to win 2021 state championship
Dimond girls’ soccer wins 2021 state championship in overtime over South
Thunder Mountain boys’ soccer narrowly defeats Soldotna in state championship
Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer wins third straight state soccer championship
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record for the second day in a row.
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row