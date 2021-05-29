Crews make progress on 2 remote wildfires

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Firefighters are making progress on two wildfires burning in rural Southwest Alaska.

The Pilot Point Fire began on Monday this week, in the small village on the Alaska Peninsula. According to Division of Forestry Public Information Officer Tim Mowry, it was 85% contained on Friday morning. The division expected it would be fully contained by the end of the day.

This fire in Pilot Point reportedly began in the local dump and escaped out into the grass.

Last estimated to be about 600 acres, the fire was more accurately identified as being about 3,750 acres, Mowry said. This wasn’t due to significant fire growth, but better mapping. He explained that when the division makes early acreage estimates, it’s usually relying on visuals from the air, which aren’t as accurate as firefighters walking the fire perimeter and gathering GPS coordinates.

Once crews were actually able to walk the Pilot Point, they got a more accurate size estimate.

As of Friday, smoke impacts to the village were minimal, according to Mowry. There were 26 crew members assigned to this fire as of Friday morning.

Some of those are members of the Pioneer Peak Interagency Hotshot crew out of the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, but Mowry said in an email they will likely be taken off this fire on Sunday. Any remaining personnel will be demobilized on May 31, he said.

As of Friday, the hotshot crew was working a 2-mile section of the fire line that wasn’t secured to identify any areas where heat remains, Mowry said.

The Kiktak Island Fire also started on Monday in a fish camp near the village of Akiachak, on the Kuskokwim River. It was first detected on Tuesday.

According to Mowry, that fire was 50% contained as of Friday morning. Latest estimates are that the fire is 254 acres.

The Kiktak Island Fire damaged a handful of buildings in the fish camp where it started. As of Friday, 23 people were assigned to the wildfire.

On Thursday, members of the White Mountain Crew extinguished heat on the east and west flanks of the wildfire, Mowry said, and around the head of the fire. A flyover of the fire on Thursday revealed no visible smoke.

Firefighters were seeking out any remaining hot spots on the Kiktak Island Fire on Friday, according to Mowry, and were expected to finish by the end of the day.

The crew is scheduled to be removed from the fire on Saturday.

According to the division, there are currently 20 active fires burning in Alaska, with a total estimated 4,508 acres currently burning statewide. So far, 107 out of the 116 reported wildfires this season have been human caused.

