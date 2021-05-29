Fishing Report: Fishing off the Homer Spit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s fishing report heads to Homer as Alaska’s News Source’s Austin Sjong goes fishing off the Homer Spit.

Initially, he planned to land a big halibut with O’Fish’ial Charters of Alaska, but bad weather grounded that plan. Due to time constraints, Sjong did the next best thing and rented a rod on the Spit and fished from shore. To see how his trip went, watch the video above.

Many species of fish can be found fishing off the end of Homer Spit:

Walleye pollock (spring – fall)

Pacific cod (spring – fall)

Yellowfin sole (spring – fall)

Starry flounder (spring – fall)

Halibut (summer) Irish Lords (spring – fall)

Sculpins (spring – fall)

Dolly Varden (mid-May to mid-July)

Coho salmon (mid-July to mid-September)

More information about fishing off the Spit can be found here. A new fishing report will be published every Thursday. Have an idea for a fishing report? Email the Alaska’s News Source sports department at Sports@ktuu.com.

