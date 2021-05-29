Advertisement

Glacier Bears track and field team brings hope to Haines after a difficult year

A member of the Haines track and field team throws the discus during the 2021 ASAA state track...
A member of the Haines track and field team throws the discus during the 2021 ASAA state track and field meet.(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting back on track, the Haines High School track and field team got the opportunity to compete in the Alaska School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships on Thursday at Dimond High School.

“It’s wonderful to be here and celebrating this year,” Haines Principal Lilly Boron said. “To have 13 athletes from our little school, that’s pretty incredible.”

The past year was difficult for the small Southeast community dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly landslide in December that killed 30-year-old David Simmons and 23-year-old Jenae Larson.

Simmons was head of the local economic development corporation, and Larson was a hometown kindergarten teacher.

“This (state track and field meet) represents a lot. It’s not just track,” Boron said. “It just represents coming out of a really dark year and being able to overcome incredible difficulties.”

This spring, Haines High School was able to have a prom, graduation, and eighth-grade promotion. Boron feels the track and field team gives their community hope and a sense of normalcy after a painful year.

The athletes on the Glacier Bears track and field team credit a strong support system back home for getting them to the state championship.

“It wouldn’t be possible without everybody in Haines,” athlete Caleb Jones said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor to be able to represent them.”

The ASAA track and field state championships finish on Saturday. For complete results, visit the ASAA website.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
A beluga whale found dead in the mudflats south of Anchorage, Alaska on Tuesday, May 25, 2021...
Beluga whale found dead south of Anchorage provides valuable scientific opportunity
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system
Swastika sticker at Mad Myrna's, and Alaska Jewish Museum
Alaska Jewish Museum responds to swastika stickers found on its building

Latest News

An interview with the Iditarod CEO
An interview with the Iditarod CEO
A boat heading out to fish in Homer, Alaska.
Fishing Report: Fishing off the Homer Spit
Eagle River High School Baseball
Victories send South and Eagle River to CIC baseball championship
hockey
Anchorage Wolverines Jack Kerich discusses hockey homecoming