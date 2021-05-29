Glacier Bears track and field team brings hope to Haines after a difficult year

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Getting back on track, the Haines High School track and field team got the opportunity to compete in the Alaska School Activities Association Track and Field State Championships on Thursday at Dimond High School.

“It’s wonderful to be here and celebrating this year,” Haines Principal Lilly Boron said. “To have 13 athletes from our little school, that’s pretty incredible.”

The past year was difficult for the small Southeast community dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and a deadly landslide in December that killed 30-year-old David Simmons and 23-year-old Jenae Larson.

Simmons was head of the local economic development corporation, and Larson was a hometown kindergarten teacher.

“This (state track and field meet) represents a lot. It’s not just track,” Boron said. “It just represents coming out of a really dark year and being able to overcome incredible difficulties.”

This spring, Haines High School was able to have a prom, graduation, and eighth-grade promotion. Boron feels the track and field team gives their community hope and a sense of normalcy after a painful year.

The athletes on the Glacier Bears track and field team credit a strong support system back home for getting them to the state championship.

“It wouldn’t be possible without everybody in Haines,” athlete Caleb Jones said. “It’s been an absolute pleasure and honor to be able to represent them.”

The ASAA track and field state championships finish on Saturday. For complete results, visit the ASAA website.

