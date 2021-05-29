Newborn harbor seal pup admitted to the Alaska SeaLife Center

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A newborn harbor seal pup is currently a part of the Wildlife Response Program at the Alaska SeaLife Center after being admitted earlier this month.

ASLC says the seal was brought into the program on May 27.

“The male harbor seal pup was found on land near Tonsina Creek Trail in Seward, Alaska and appeared to be abandoned after birth,” ASLC wrote in a press release.

The center says the seal pup still had the placenta attached, showed signs it had gone through a difficult birth and was “virtually nonresponsive” when it was found.

“Our team hiked for over an hour after receiving National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration approval to locate the seal near a popular hiking trail,” wrote the center. “He was transported back to the Center with the help of a Miller’s Landing water taxi.”

The Alaska SeaLife Center (ASLC) admitted a newborn harbor seal pup to the Wildlife Response Program on May 27, 2021. (Alaska SeaLife Center)

The seal pup is being looked at by ASLC’s veterinary team. The team is providing initial stabilizing treatments and examining the pup to better understand its condition.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.