Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone

(KTUU)
By Megan Pacer
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:31 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The daily value of the Alaska Permanent Fund has surpassed $80 billion for the first time after a year of strong growth.

The daily value of the fund exceeded the $80 billion milestone for the first time in history by the close of the market on Thursday, the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. announced Friday. It’s daily value was clocked at nearly $80.1 billion, according to a Friday release from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy.

“The Permanent Fund has done an exceptional job and we are seeing the highest returns ever in a single year. Following a year of hardship due to the pandemic, the Permanent Fund will undoubtedly be a key financial resource for the state and Alaskan families,” Dunleavy is quoted as saying in the release.

Dunleavy also used the release to push for his proposed plan to put a new Permanent Fund dividend formula into the Alaska Constitution.

In its release, the APFC cautioned that daily values differ from those on the monthly statements it puts out on the fund.

“The Daily Market Value does not have the benefit of the month end reconciliation calculations,” the corporation wrote.

The fund has had a strong year, growing nearly 23% in the third quarter of 2021 alone, but some legislators and Alaskans have urged caution about the negative impacts of overdrawing the fund beyond sustainable levels set out in state statute.

