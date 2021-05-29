Advertisement

Sun to the west, with rain for the rest

Memorial Day Holiday weekend is soggily underway in southcentral
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 7:27 PM AKDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska starts the last weekend of May with rain, but it will help reduce fire danger..which has been high. Just be prepared for a cool wet weather weekend, and bring some extra waterproof gear...it is always a good addition!

Western Alaska holds on to sunshine through Saturday, so this is where the warmest temperatures and clearest skies can be found.

Southeast will be in the rainy outlook too. Around 2 to 3 inches of rainfall still expected for the Yakutat area through Saturday afternoon with lower amounts farther east and south.

These twins and their mom showed up in David Dickinson’s yard. It is still calving season, and best practice is to leave the little ones alone, or you face an angry cow which is very dangerous.

Moose calf twins_David Dickinson 5-27-21
Moose calf twins_David Dickinson 5-27-21(Alaska's Weather Source)

