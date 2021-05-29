Advertisement

Two wildfires in rural Southwest Alaska are fully contained, says the Alaska Division of Forestry

Smoke rises from the Pilot Point Fire burning about 2 miles north of the village of Pilot Point...
Smoke rises from the Pilot Point Fire burning about 2 miles north of the village of Pilot Point on the Alaska Peninsula. Smokejumpers used the road along the edge of the fire seen in this photo as an anchor point for a burn operation to keep the fire north of the village and to protect the airport.(Photo courtesy Duane Morris/Alaska Division of Forestry)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 2:19 PM AKDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Division of Forestry says the Pilot Point Fire and the Kiktak Island Fire are both 100% contained.

DOF says the Pilot Point Fire, which was burning near the village of Pilot Point, was declared fully contained around 7:30 p.m Friday. It grew to about 3,750 acres.

The fire started Monday when a fire escaped the village dump and spread into tundra grass, according to fire officials.

The Kiktak Island Fire, near the village of Akiachak on the Kuskokwim River, started Monday as well and grew to about 254 acres.

DOF says the fire was declared fully contained at 8:02 p.m. Friday. This fire, like the Pilot Point Fire, was human-caused. Officials say local residents thought they had put the fire out but it flared up on Tuesday. The official cause is under investigation.

Fire officials say crews on both fires will stay in the area for another day to mop things up before demobilizing.

