Advertisement

Two-year-old girl becomes youngest American member of Mensa

Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.
Two-year-old Kashe West from California is the youngest American to become a member of Mensa.(Sukhjit Athwal via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:49 AM AKDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - Two-year-old Kashe West can name all the elements on the periodic table, identify all 50 states by shape and location and she’s learning Spanish.

The California toddler has become the youngest American member of Mensa.

The organization’s membership is strictly limited to those who score at the highest levels in IQ tests.

According to Kashe’s parents, a pediatrician noticed she seemed advanced for her age. So, the family took her to a psychologist, who administered the Mensa test.

The result concluded Kashe had an IQ of 146, her family says.

Her family says they will continue to encourage Kashe’s learning but plan to let her set the tone on whatever topics she wants to learn.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record for the second day in a row.
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes