Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For about a week now, Eagle River resident Stacy Thorpe has been playing host to a family of moose near her home. What started off as a mother moose walking around her home, turned into a family of two young calves and a mother who is trying to keep law and order.

“We’ve lived here almost forty years in this house, have seen a lot of wildlife through the yard, but we have never experienced anything like this,” Thorpe said.

She said it all started last Saturday when she was entertaining guests at her home off Highland Road in Eagle River.

“I woke up and was starting coffee, looked out the kitchen window and there was mama moose who was laying in our backyard, probably 20 feet from me.”

Thorpe kept an eye on the mama moose and the young calf she saw Saturday morning for the rest of the weekend. It wasn’t until Monday that she noticed one calf became two.

“And it’s five o’clock in the morning and he (Thorpe’s husband) comes back into the bedroom and says, ‘I think you need to come see this.’”

“Well, what we figure happened is that mama gave birth for the first baby down right over our edge toward the river and then put the baby up. And she crawled up the embankment to have the second baby in our yard.”

Fast forward to Friday evening when one of the young moose decided to test how fast its legs can move. In the video sent to Alaska’s News Source, you can see the young moose zoom back and forth through the yard with Thorpe’s perfect commentary.

“Guess who,” she says as the young moose passes by. The real kicker of the video is hearing Thorpe narrate what the mama moose was probably thinking watching her child run around someone’s backyard.

“Let’s come back to mama for a little bit, who is saying ‘What are you doing little one? Don’t make me come up there and get you.’”

But the video gets better toward the end when below the embankment, a little head pops up. The second calf most likely curious to see what its sibling is doing pops up briefly, gets stuck and then stands in the yard with mama.

Thorpe said Saturday that the moose family is still near her yard, with the mama moose teaching the young ones how to forage.

“I just want to share this wonder with people, because this is the most amazing experience that we’ve had as Alaskans.”

