Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Anchorage broke the daily rain total for May 29 by hitting .52 inches of rain. The previous record was .48 inches set in 1985. The total for Saturday could go higher because it’s still raining.

Anchorage also broke a daily rain record on Friday, May 28 by hitting .28 inches. The previous record was .27 inches of rain also set in 1985. This additional rain pushes Anchorage from below normal for the month of May to above normal. As of 7 p.m. Saturday, Anchorage had 1.01 inches of rain for the month. That doesn’t seem like much, but May is normally the second driest month of the year for Anchorage. Anchorage averages .65 inches of rain for the entire month of May. The driest month of the year is typically April with only .43 inches of rain on average.

Yakutat also saw heavy rain on Saturday with 1.87 inches of rain as of 7 p.m. (unofficial totals), but even with that much rain, they don’t break the daily record of 2.13 inches set back in 1921. There is still time left in the day.

