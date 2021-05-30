Dimond girls’ soccer wins 2021 state championship in overtime over South
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Dimond High School girls’ soccer team won the Alaska Schools Activities Association Div. I girls state soccer championship on Saturday. The Lynx took down South High School 4-3 thanks to a game-winning penalty kick from freshman Kaiulani Mateaki in overtime. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
