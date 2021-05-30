Five people, in two different incidents, in need of rescue in Wrangell St. Elias National Park

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The National Park Service says a total of five people are in need of rescue at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.

In one of the incidents, NPS says three people are currently in need of rescue following a high-altitude training mission where two mountaineers, who were on an expedition guided by St. Elias Alpine Guides, started experiencing high altitude sickness. This incident was first reported Saturday morning around 7:30 a.m. According to a press release, the three mountaineers were stranded on Klutlan Glacier near Mt. Bona.

NPS says the Air National Guard Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was notified, and a team was sent to try to rescue the mountaineers. The release goes on to say despite multiple attempts to rescue the mountaineers, they were unsuccessful due to poor weather conditions.

On Sunday it was reported a third person had cold-related injuries. NPS says at this time the three mountaineers are still on the Klutlan Glacier.

The second incident, involving a plane pilot and passenger, occurred around 1:35 p.m. Saturday near Mt. Hawkins.

NPS says the two used an InReach device to send SOS and ‘rescue needed’ text messages. According to NPS, a local lodge owner was dispatched by the NPS to find the plane, but was unsuccessful due to poor weather. NPS says the weather also prevented an HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter, which was in the area, from locating the plane.

NPS says crews with the Alaska Air National Guard, Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve Search and Rescue Team, Ultima Thule Lodge, and St. Elias Alpine Guides are all continuing to make attempts to rescue both parties.

