Juneau-Douglas girls’ soccer wins third straight state soccer championship

By Patrick Enslow
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:01 PM AKDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Juneau-Douglas High School girls’ soccer team won their third straight state soccer championship on Saturday at Service High School. The Crimson Bears defeated Soldotna 5-1 in the Alaska Schools Activities Association Div. II championship game. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.

