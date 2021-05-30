Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After being in downtown Anchorage for over two decades, the Anchorage Market has a new home.

This weekend was the fourth weekend at the Dimond Center. And while it was a cold and wet day, many people came out to enjoy good food and check out the vendors.

“So while being in downtown for 29 years, we were very saddened to have to leave downtown, but southside Anchorage has proven that it has a lot to offer for us,” said Michael Fox, owner of the Anchorage Market.

RELATED: Anchorage Market is moving to the Dimond Center this summer

Plus, Fox said the new location in the mall parking lot gives them lots of room for their 100 plus vendors and free parking for everyone.

“This has been a huge blessing in disguise, again it’s free parking, and the locals are loving that, we can’t hear that enough about the free parking,” Fox said,

He wasn’t the only one that likes the free parking, Sherry Buege has been working at Alaskan Halibut delivering hot fried halibut for years, and she says she loves it.

“It’s easier for us to park here, and I think the customers like it better too,” Buege said.

Buege said they sold out of everything the first week the market was up and running.

As for Patrick Momny, this is his first week with the market, but he says he’s excited.

“Oh, I think it’s going to be great, I think now that it opens up, and people get less fearful, and the weather will get nicer, yeah, I think it’s going to be great and I’m looking forward to it.”

Another addition to the market, it is now open on Fridays, along with Saturday and Sunday.

The final day for the market is scheduled for Sept. 13.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.