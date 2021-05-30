Service boys’ soccer shuts out Dimond to win 2021 state championship
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:56 PM AKDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Service High School boys’ soccer team won the Alaska Schools Activities Association Div. I boys state soccer championship on Saturday. Dimond came into the championship match undefeated beating the Cougars twice in the regular season, but Service prevailed in the championship-winning 1-0. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
