Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Tennessee lake; 7 believed dead

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake...
The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.(Source: WSMV via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 7:36 PM AKDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMYRNA, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say they have stopped looking for survivors hours after a small plane carrying seven people crashed into a Tennessee lake.

Rutherford County Fire Rescue Capt. Joshua Sanders said late Saturday that crews had “transitioned from a rescue effort to that of a recovery effort.”

Officials released the names of those killed in a news release late Saturday: Brandon Hannah, Gwen S. Lara, William J. Lara, David L. Martin, Jennifer J. Martin, Jessica Walters and Jonathan Walters. All were from Brentwood, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna C501 jet crashed into Percy Priest Lake near Smyrna after taking off from a nearby airport Saturday morning.

The National Transportation Safety Board is also investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Permanent Fund reaches $80 billion milestone
The Alaska State Capitol
Dunleavy administration presents rosy fiscal picture for PFD plan, but experts say it’s unrealistic
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record for the second day in a row.
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it
Police relayed information from the Alaska Department of Transportation that the two right...
Sinkhole that closed lanes of 5th Avenue was caused by decades-old wooden septic system

Latest News

A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Police: 2 dead, over 20 injured in Fla. banquet hall shooting
FILE – This file image shows the Texas State Capitol.
Texas GOP’s new voting restrictions on verge of approval
FILE - The Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna follows through on a solo home run during the sixth...
Braves OF Ozuna arrested on domestic violence charge
Rescuers work by the wreckage of a cable car after it collapsed near the summit of the...
Judge: Blame in Italy cable car deaths rests with technician
Four suspects – identified as Ionut Raducan, Panait Dumitru and two named Marius Dumitru – are...
Thieves steal $740,000 from churches by taking checks from mailboxes