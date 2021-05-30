Advertisement

The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified

(KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 9:50 AM AKDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers have released the name of the trooper who fired their weapon at a suspect during a Holy Cross barricade situation earlier this week.

According to an online dispatch, Trooper Caleb Lloyd, a three-year veteran of the Alaska State Troopers, fired his weapon at 34-year-old Devyn Walker. Troopers believe Lloyd fatally wounded Walker during the standoff.

AST believes Walker killed his 71-year-old father Alden Gerald Walker Sr. during a shooting on a boat Tuesday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, according to an email from Public Information Officer Austin McDaniel.

RELATED: Holy Cross man fatally shot by law enforcement after killing his father, Troopers say

The Alaska Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case.

