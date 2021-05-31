Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large earthquake struck north of Hatcher Pass Sunday just before 11 p.m., with reports of it being felt widespread across Southcentral and the Interior.

The USGS reported the earthquake as a magnitude 6.1, about 36 miles deep. Since the initial quake, there appears to be a number of smaller aftershocks, with the largest measuring as a magnitude 3.3, hitting more than 20 minutes after the mainshock.

Here is the Shakemap for the M6.1 earthquake that occurred just before 11pm tonight. This shows the intensity of shaking... Posted by Alaska Earthquake Center on Monday, May 31, 2021

This is the largest earthquake to strike Southcentral since the magnitude 7.1 in November 2018. There have, however, been more than a dozen similarly sized, or larger quakes that have struck the Aleutians in that time.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services reported there had been no calls of damage in the area during the first 20 minutes following the initial earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

