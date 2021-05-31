Advertisement

Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska

Magnitude 6.1 quake shook north of Hatcher Pass
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.(Melissa Frey/KTUU)
By Melissa Frey
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:38 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A large earthquake struck north of Hatcher Pass Sunday just before 11 p.m., with reports of it being felt widespread across Southcentral and the Interior.

The USGS reported the earthquake as a magnitude 6.1, about 36 miles deep. Since the initial quake, there appears to be a number of smaller aftershocks, with the largest measuring as a magnitude 3.3, hitting more than 20 minutes after the mainshock.

Here is the Shakemap for the M6.1 earthquake that occurred just before 11pm tonight. This shows the intensity of shaking...

Posted by Alaska Earthquake Center on Monday, May 31, 2021

This is the largest earthquake to strike Southcentral since the magnitude 7.1 in November 2018. There have, however, been more than a dozen similarly sized, or larger quakes that have struck the Aleutians in that time.

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough Department of Emergency Services reported there had been no calls of damage in the area during the first 20 minutes following the initial earthquake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
A total of five people are in need of rescue at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
Five people, in two different incidents, in need of rescue in Wrangell St. Elias National Park
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record for the second day in a row.
Anchorage breaks daily rainfall record 2 days in a row
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified