Mother shot at 23 times while parking car at Ohio strip mall

By WSYX Staff
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 8:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio mother is recovering after 23 shots were fired at her while she was parking her car. She was hit seven times but is expected to survive, as police search for the suspects.

Jessica Marzett hadn’t yet parked her SUV Thursday night in a Columbus, Ohio, strip mall when three suspects jumped out of their car, ran to hers and opened fire. Police say within 10 seconds, the suspects fired at Marzett 23 times.

Her family says she was shot seven times, twice in the chest and five times in the arm. She spent time in the intensive care unit but is expected to survive.

The violent shooting was caught on restaurant Fisher Fish and Chicken’s surveillance video.

“We heard the shots. We had customers on the floor,” said Munjed Hinnawi, the restaurant’s owner. “I’m surprised when I see three people. 23 shots, I can’t believe it.”

Hinnawi says when the suspects left, his employee ran out to check on Marzett before police arrived.

“He saw the lady. He checked on the lady. He said he did not sleep all night yesterday,” Hinnawi said.

Police are still looking for the three suspects who nearly cost Marzett her life. Officers posted pictures of the suspects’ car on Twitter and wrote Marzett is an “innocent victim.”

Marzett’s family is demanding justice and say there is no reason the mother of two should have ever been targeted. They also say something has to be done about all the guns that are ending up in young people’s hands.

Hinnawi says he’s heard about the increase in gun violence, but after the attack on Marzett, he doesn’t think the situation will ever improve.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects’ car or has other information is asked to call Columbus Police.

Copyright 2021 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

