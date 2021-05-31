Postal worker pays for extra postage to get customers wedding invitations in the mail

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bride-to-be Crystle Lewis and her fiance thought they had mailed out all their wedding invitations earlier this month in Wasilla. Little did they know, due to incorrect postage, the 50 or so invitations were sitting on a shelf.

“We were kind of wondering why we weren’t receiving any RSVPs, but we really didn’t think much of it,” said Lewis.

The post office had put a note in the owner’s P.O. Box to let them know of the shortage. That’s when Edward “Lee” Mayton noticed the letters in the box. He also noticed the owner of the P.O. Box hadn’t been back into the post office in two weeks.

It turns out, this style of invitation needs extra postage due to the wax seal.

“I saw the notice that had been dated for almost two weeks, so I’m like, ‘these have to go out,’ because they looked like wedding invitations,” said Lee.

Lee had an idea. He decided, not knowing when the wedding was and thinking it could be soon, that he must get the invitations out. Lee bought all the postage needed to get the invitations in the mail, and with the help of his co-workers, they stamped all the invitations and sent them out that night.

“That’s just what we do, not just because we’re supposed to do it, I mean, this is the valley, this is Wasilla. We take care of each other out here,” said Lee.

Lewis said when she heard the news of what happened, she was at work. “I couldn’t help but choke up. It was so unexpected. I wasn’t expecting that at all, it was really nice.”

Lee has been at the Wasilla post office for about three years now and said he would do it again. The couple tried to repay Lee but he did not accept their money and said he was happy to do it.

