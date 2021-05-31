Roadtrippin’: Turning strangers into friends at a Homer tiny house

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Tucked away, miles from the Homer Spit, is the Wayside Cabin. When you approach the cabin you really don’t think much of it — it looks small— but when you step inside, everything changes and you are hit with a “home sweet home” feeling.

“Bit by bit it kind of came together in this playhouse that then got a little bit too nice for the kids to play in,” said Toni Ross, the home’s co-owner. “Because we kept having one more good idea and one more good idea and eventually were like you know maybe let’s turn it into a little rental.”

The 144-square-foot cabin started to come together about seven years ago Ross said when her husband started to bring leftover material home from work.

Slowly and steadily, the tiny house came together.

Then two summers ago, the Ross’ decided to open the cabin for business. From 2019 to now, they said they have welcomed about 40 guests to the tiny house.

The cabin is a dry cabin, meaning there isn’t any running water. The cabin has electricity and the Ross’ do pack with enough coffee for coffee lovers and tea for a nice wind down after exploring all Homer offers.

Aside from feeling at home while staying at the cabin, the Ross’ make sure you feel welcomed back once you leave.

“My mom just sent them home with cookies. I sent them home of perennial flowers,” Ross said. “Really our heart would be to turn strangers into friends through this.”

Booking the cabin starts at $70 a night, with a minimum of two nights and a maximum stay of a week.

