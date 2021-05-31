Seasonal highs and passing showers as June arrives

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - May has largely featured seasonal and dry conditions, outside of the chilly and wet weekend. As the month draws to an end, we’ll see temperatures once again top out near seasonal values. A large portion of the weekend saw mostly cloudy to cloudy skies, Memorial Day is the first day where sunshine will truly be seen across parts of Southcentral. You’ll want to soak it up and enjoy it, as clouds will make a return later today as rain moves in.

The system is currently off of the coast and is quickly moving into the sound. This will bring portions of the sound up to an inch of rain through the day, with lighter amounts as you head inland. Because of the current trends and the amount of moisture associated with the system, it’s plausible that we’ll see some sprinkles if not some isolated showers into the evening hours. Outside of that rainfall chance, expect highs to stay in the 50s for coastal regions, with the low to mid 60s for inland regions. Fairly seasonal to close out the month of May.

The chance for showers lingers through the week, although the better chance for a passing shower will be for coastal regions. Through the rest of this week temperatures will top out near 60, with a mixture of sun and clouds. Although the warm temperatures have been largely absent for much of the spring season, a seasonal pattern is a breath of fresh air for much of Southcentral which has recently seen very warm May and June months.

Rain will also be widespread across Southeast, with the heaviest rain arriving through the day today and tapering off overnight. Up to 2 inches of rain is likely, with some drier time built in for Tuesday. We’ll keep the active weather in the forecast through the weekend with highs remaining in the 50s.

Have a wonderful week!

