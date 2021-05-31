Several more storms move through the gulf this week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At least three storms will be moving through the Gulf of Alaska this week sending rain to the Panhandle and the north gulf coast. Rain is expected through at least Thursday for parts of Southeast.

This weather pattern could also add to the challenges of the rescue efforts in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park. Weather has been hampering rescue efforts at two different locations. Obscured mountain tops make the rescue attempts dangerous. Clouds, low ceilings and a combination of rain and snow are just part of the challenge. The area where the rescues are needed is just outside of the range of two different radars. Rescue teams are hoping for a break in the weather.

Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy for most of Southcentral with some rain likely around Prince William Sound. Temperatures warm nicely for the Interior with highs expected to reach the low 70s for Fairbanks and McGrath.

