Advertisement

Tasmanian devils born on Australian mainland for first time in 3,000 years

This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales,...
This photo shows a Tasmanian devil at the Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales, Australia.(Source: Aussie Ark via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:22 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Tasmanian devils are making a comeback on Australia’s mainland.

Seven baby Tasmanian devils, known as joeys, were recently born in a wildlife sanctuary in New South Wales.

It’s the first time baby devils were born on the mainland in 3,000 years since dying out.

The baby marsupials are about the size of shelled peanuts inside their mothers’ pouches.

Once they’re grown, they can actually help the environment, according to researchers.

Their reintroduction will help control populations of feral cats and foxes that hunt other endangered species.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Large earthquake shakes Southcentral Alaska
Two have been rescued and three are still stranded at Wrangell-St. Elias National Park.
2 rescued, 3 still waiting on assistance in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park
After 29 years downtown, the Anchorage Market is up and running at its new home.
Locals are enjoying the new location of the Anchorage Market, plus the free parking
The trooper who shot a suspect in a Holy Cross homicide has been identified
An Eagle River resident caught video of a young moose running in her backyard.
Watch: Young moose enjoys an Eagle River backyard, mama moose isn’t having it

Latest News

Tulsa celebrates African American resiliency after the Black Wall Street Massacre 100 years ago...
Hundreds gather on 100th anniversary of Tulsa race massacre
A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box near 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday,...
Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
Amid grief, manhunt in Miami continues for 3 shooters
Manhunt in Miami: Chilling new video shows masked shooters
COVID-19 vaccine.
Free COVID-19 vaccines for Alaska tourists begins June 1