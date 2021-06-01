7 Day forecast shows a seasonable start to June

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Despite the dry start to the month, May is wrapping up with more than an inch of rain, which is almost a half of an inch above normal and quite impressive considering we didn’t even have a quarter of an inch just four days ago.

More showers are rolling across Southcentral as a storm pushes into Prince William Sound. Isolated showers will continue inland through Tuesday late morning, but the heaviest rain will stay along the coast. We’ll see partly sunny skies near Anchorage and high temperatures near 60°. The second half of the week will bring quiet weather with a mix of sun and clouds for most of Southcentral and only a slight chance for isolated showers. High temperatures will stay near 60°.

Southeast is also seeing very wet conditions to end the month. Many locations saw more than an inch of rain on just Monday alone. Heavy rain will continue through the night for most of Southeast, with a break midday before another round of rain rolls in from the south Tuesday evening.

Further north, the eastern Alaska Range will be hit with high winds Tuesday afternoon and early Wednesday. A wind advisory is in effect for gusts to 65 mph. An advisory is also in effect for parts of the Brooks Range where 3-7″ of snow is expected near Atigun Pass Tuesday into Wednesday.

Have a great start to your Tuesday!

-Meteorologist Melissa Frey

