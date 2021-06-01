Advertisement

Anchorage Wolverines season tickets available starting Tuesday

By Austin Sjong
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:15 PM AKDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Season tickets to watch Anchorage’s newest hockey team, the Anchorage Wolverines, are going to be available for the first time starting at noon this Tuesday.

Benefits for season ticket holders include access to the exclusive season ticket holder lounge, automatic membership for any kids under 12 to the Wolverines’ Kits club, and early access to the arena for games.

The season tickets are $500 per ticket. There is also an option to choose a seat for a $100 upgrade.

The team organization will go through a seat selection process later this summer, according to its website. The fact that the team has not been able to access the Sullivan Arena while it’s still being used as a shelter for those experiencing homelessness has complicated mapping for game seating.

Season tickets are going to be limited. Those interested can purchase them on the team’s website.

