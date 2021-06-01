Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is suspending oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as it reviews the environmental impacts of drilling in the remote region. That’s according to two people who have been briefed on the administration’s plan.

The refuge has been the focus of a political and environmental fight for more than three decades. The Interior Department order is set to be announced later Tuesday.

It follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities imposed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order suggested a new environmental review was needed.

