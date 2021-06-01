Advertisement

Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge

The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
The Arctic National Wildlife Refuge(USFWS Lisa Hupp)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:04 PM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Biden administration is suspending oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge as it reviews the environmental impacts of drilling in the remote region. That’s according to two people who have been briefed on the administration’s plan.

The refuge has been the focus of a political and environmental fight for more than three decades. The Interior Department order is set to be announced later Tuesday.

It follows a temporary moratorium on oil and gas lease activities imposed by President Joe Biden on his first day in office. Biden’s Jan. 20 executive order suggested a new environmental review was needed. 

