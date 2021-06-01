Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman is being treated in a local hospital after a vehicle collided with a bicyclist on Monday near the University of Alaska Anchorage.

The intersection of Lake Otis Parkway and East Northern Lights Boulevard was closed shortly after 3 p.m. Monday when police got a report of a vehicle and pedestrian collision. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, a woman riding her bike was struck by a vehicle when she entered the intersection from the sidewalk.

The vehicle was traveling north on Lake Otis Parkway.

“The adult driver of the vehicle struck the bicyclist as she attempted to cross the intersection,” the department wrote in the release.

Officers and medics responded to the scene, and the woman was taken to an Anchorage hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to APD.

No charges or citations have been issued yet, according to police. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene “and was cooperative with police during the collision investigation,” according to the alert.

The intersection was reopened by about 7:40 p.m.

Now, the incident is being investigated by the police department’s major collision investigation unit, according to the alert.

