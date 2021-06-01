Advertisement

Roadtrippin’: The Glacier Float and Dr. Zink at Bubbles Soda Parlor in Homer

By Charlie Sokaitis
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 5:53 AM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cotton candy colors, syrups and sugar — the Bubbles Soda Parlor in Homer can put a smile on most any face with a single sip of their sweet drinks.

The shop is owned and operated by Emily Longano, a former glacial scientist. She said the business had to adapt during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Over time, we realized one of the ways we could be more efficient is if we had the online ordering. That way we could just focus on making the best quality food and running it out instead of answering the phone and taking numbers and all that,” Longano said. “It’s really time-consuming so it’s worked really well for us.”

Orders go through the AK Bubbles website, where people can find fantastically flavored drinks like the Glacier Float and even the Dr. Zink — a treat inspired by Alaska’s chief medical officer.

“I think she’s done a really great job,” Longano said. “I think Alaska is very lucky to have her and I come from a family of emergency room doctors so I’ve been really impressed and I give her a shoutout for a great job protecting Alaska.”

If anyone is looking for something special and sweet — something that might get your taste buds bouncing and heart rate bumping — Bubbles Soda Parlor could be the pop to punctuate that particular pursuit.

