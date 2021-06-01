Starting off June with seasonal temperatures and passing showers

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - You’ll be trading the windshield wipers for sunglasses later today, as rain is expected to move out of Southcentral. We’re already beginning to see the drier conditions return, with windy weather building in to replace the rain. As the rain comes to an end, sunshine will peek through the clouds and our Turnagain Arm winds will pick up speed. At its peak, winds will gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph into the evening hours. As the sun returns, we’ll see temperatures make a run into the lower 60s through the afternoon hours.

Widespread rain was evident yesterday in Southeast, but that has since backed off. This will allow for only isolated to scattered rainfall activity, with the only exception being the Southern Inner Channels. It’s here where up to an inch of rain is possible through the day, which is still considerably less than Monday.

Through the rest of this week, subtle disturbances will push out of the Gulf of Alaska and keep a shower chance for the region. The best shot at seeing that will be coastal regions of Southcentral and the Panhandle, with just a passing shower for Anchorage and surrounding areas. We’ll easily hold onto the mostly cloudy skies through much of the week, with temperatures staying near 60.

Have a terrific Tuesday!

