Vehicle collision with utility transformer causes power outage

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A vehicle collided with a utility transformer box Monday afternoon in Anchorage, leaving many without power.

A vehicle hit the transformer box near the intersection of 16th Avenue and Bragaw Street on Monday afternoon, according to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department.

The northbound lanes of Bragaw Street have been closed and will remain closed for about an hour, APD wrote.

About 1,300 units are without power after the collision, according to a post by Chugach Electric on its Facebook page. The areas affected by the outage are from Debarr Road south to 20th Avenue, from Bragaw Street west to Alder Drive, and a section off of Reka Drive west of Bragaw, according to the utility provider.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

