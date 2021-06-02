116 new COVID-19 cases reported over last 4 days

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 116 new COVID-19 cases over the holiday weekend and first part of the week, an no additional deaths tied to the virus.

The statewide alert level is still at intermediate, with Alaska’s average daily case rate over the last 14 days being 5.89 per 100,000 cases. Last week, the alert level for Anchorage dropped down to low. As of Tuesday, the alert level for Alaska’s largest city was 3.68 cases per 100,000, according to DHSS.

The state no longer reports new cases on weekends or holidays. Tuesday’s combined report for new cases from Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday shows 116 new COVID-19 cases, 108 of which were identified in Alaska residents of the following communities:

Anchorage: 24

Wasilla: 12

Fairbanks: 10

Nome: 8

Juneau: 7

Ketchikan: 6

Tok: 5

North Pole: 4

Palmer: 4

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 4

Delta Junction: 3

Kenai: 3

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 2

Metlakatla: 2

Nome Census Area: 2

Soldotna: 2

Bethel Census Area: 1

Chugiak: 1

Copper River Census Area: 1

Eagle River: 1

Girdwood: 1

Healy: 1

Hooper Bay: 1

The state also identified eight new nonresident cases of COVID-19 — three in Anchorage, two in Juneau, and one each in Kenai, Petersburg and and unknown part of the state.

As of Tuesday, there were 21 people being hospitalized for COVID-19 statewide, according to DHSS data. Six of those patients are on ventilators.

Also as of Tuesday, 52% of Alaskans age 12 and older have gotten one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 46% are fully vaccinated, according to the state’s vaccine monitoring dashboard.

Vaccination rates vary across the state. In the Juneau region, for example, 66% of Alaskans age 12 and older are fully vaccinated, compared to 40% on the Kenai Peninsula and 31% in the Mat-Su Borough.

The state has reported a total of 362 Alaska resident deaths that were related to COVID-19.

As of Tuesday, the state had conducted more than 2.27 million COVID-19 tests, and has a seven-day average positivity rate of .99%. Last week, that positivity rate dipped below 1% for the first time since last June.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.