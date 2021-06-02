Advertisement

12-year-old accused of shooting teen over video game

Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the...
Keshun Tuggle,18, is being charged with providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the deliquency of a minor and tampering/fabricating evidence.(Source: Memphis Police Dept.)
By WMC staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 4:15 AM AKDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Memphis police say a 12-year-old shot a 13-year-old boy after getting angry over a video game.

According to a police affidavit, the shooting happened Sunday on Eagle River Rd. The victim was rushed to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

When police got to the scene, they said 18-year-old Keshun Tuggle and the 12-year-old boy told police the 13-year-old was shot in a drive-by shooting.

Police said evidence at the scene did not match Tuggle and the juvenile’s story.

After interviewing Tuggle, police said he admitted he staged the crime scene and disposed of the handgun.

According to the affidavit, the 12-year-old said he saw the gun in the room out in the open and shot the 13-year-old after getting angry over a video game.

Tuggle faces charges for providing a handgun to a juvenile, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and tampering/fabricating evidence.

Copyright 2021 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dave Bronson will take office on July 1.
Anchorage mayor-elect announces homelessness, budget transition team leaders
A woman is being treated for injuries in a local hospital after colliding with a vehicle at the...
Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle near UAA
Paul Lachance pictured with his former dog Tucker.
Anchorage couple honors late son by supporting nonprofits that help animals
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden suspends oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Southcentral just before 11 p.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Sunday’s earthquake largest to hit Southcentral since 2018, not an aftershock

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
LIVE: Biden updates COVID-19 fight; Free beer, other new incentives for ‘vaccine sprint’
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
Reports: Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to retire
When it comes to the Moderna and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines, the CDC says the two are not...
Vaccine protection may diminish need for yearly boosters
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota...
Prosecutors want more time for federal trial in Floyd death