2 men indicted in 2017 Anchorage homicide case

By Megan Pacer
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:53 PM AKDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Two men have been indicted on charges related to the death of a woman in 2017 in the Spenard neighborhood.

On Aug. 9, 2017, Patricia Phelps, 48, was found dead on Oregon Drive. While police originally reported she had been both shot and hit by a vehicle, they later determined she had died when she was struck by a vehicle that was fleeing the scene.

The same vehicle had also struck a multiplex building on West 36th Avenue. Officers with the Anchorage Police Department had originally been called for a report of gunfire at the intersection of West 36th Avenue and Oregon Drive.

At the time, officers said they believed the incident was drug-related, and that Phelps was a bystander who was not involved.

On Friday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted two men — 54-year-old Darin Lee Jones and 52-year-old Shawn Michael Phillips — on charges related to the homicide.

According to a release from the Alaska Department of Law, Jones was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, three counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, one count of first-degree robbery, one count of third-degree weapons misconduct and seven counts of third-degree assault.

Phillips was indicted on three counts of second-degree murder, one count of manslaughter, one count of first-degree robbery, seven counts of third-degree assault, one count of first-degree weapons misconduct, and one count of third-degree weapons misconduct.

Phillips was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday in Anchorage Superior Court, according to the release, while Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday.

If convicted, the two accused men could face up to 99 years in prison for each murder charge, and up to 20 years in prison for each charge of manslaughter. Both men are in Alaska Department of Corrections custody, according to the press release.

The case is being investigated by APD’s cold case unit. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the department at 311, or leave an anonymous tip at anchoragecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 KTUU. All rights reserved.

